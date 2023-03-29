POLKTON TWP. — A 30-year-old Spring Lake man suffered serious injuries after crashing his car on westbound I-96 near 68th Avenue on Wednesday evening.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-car crash with the driver pinned in the vehicle and possibly suffering a medical emergency around 6:20 p.m.
Police found the man in a blue Kia Sorento. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a ditch, causing the car to roll across the westbound ramp to 68th Avenue and come to a rest on the north side of the ramp.
The Coopersville-Polkton Fire Department and Life EMS assisted on the scene, where it was discovered the man was not trapped in the vehicle. He was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital with serious injuries. The 68th Avenue ramp onto westbound I-96 was closed for approximately an hour for crash investigation and cleanup.
