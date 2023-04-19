19-year-old killed in Georgetown Twp. industrial accident
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP (WZZM-TV) — A person was killed in an industrial accident in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office said.
The incident happened around 3:14 p.m. at a business located near Chicago Drive and 18th Avenue in Georgetown Township.
The Sheriff's Office, along with an ambulance and the Georgetown Township Fire Department, responded to the business on a report of a person who had been injured while working with construction equipment.
First responders attempted to save the 19-year-old's life, but they died on the scene.
Their name will be withheld at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
Detroit ex-police commander sentenced in towing bribe scheme
DETROIT (AP) — A former lieutenant in charge of the Detroit Police Department's Integrity Unit was sentenced to two and a half years in prison Tuesday for accepting bribes in a conspiracy with another officer, prosecutors announced.
John F. Kennedy, 57, of Rochester Hills, worked within the department's Internal Affairs Division and was responsible for investigating reports of crimes and professional misconduct by police and other city employees, U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.
Kennedy conspired with fellow Officer Daniel S. Vickers to commit bribery by accepting nearly $15,000 in exchange for using his influence to persuade other officers to make tow referrals to a company, Ison said. Kennedy pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors.
Evidence in the case included secretly recorded phone conversations in which referrals were steered to a company that was not on the department's rotation list.
Such work can be lucrative: Towing companies can charge storage fees until a car is claimed and even sell a vehicle at auction after a certain period.
Vickers, 54, accepted more than $3,400 in payments from a towing company in 2018, authorities said. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced last month to two years and three months in prison.
Six people have been charged as part of the federal government's investigation.
City Councilman Andre Spivey pleaded guilty in 2021 to accepting $36,000 in bribes related to oversight of towing policy. Spivey resigned.
Man found fit for trial in abduction of girl who was slain
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A man previously found incompetent has been ordered to stand trial on a kidnapping charge in the abduction of a 16-year-old who was killed in 2018, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
A U.S. Bureau of Prisons forensic psychologist found evidence to suggest Gerald Bennett, 63, of Detroit, was faking symptoms so he could be found incompetent to stand trial, so U.S. Magistrate Judge Ray Kent ordered Bennett to stand trial on a charge of kidnapping a minor, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said.
The partially clothed body of Mujey Dumbuya was found in January 2018 in woods in Kalamazoo, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of her Grand Rapids home. She had been strangled. Bennett hasn't been charged with killing her.
After Bennett initially was found incompetent to stand trial, state charges against him were dismissed and he was freed in March 2022, Totten said. The case then was referred to the FBI and federal prosecutors, and a federal grand jury indicted him last August.
If convicted, Bennett faces a minimum term of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison, Totten said.
A telephone message seeking comment was left Tuesday evening for Bennett's attorney.
A co-defendant, Quinn James, was convicted of killing Dumbaya and sentenced to life in prison without parole, Totten said.
Dumbaya was supposed to testify at trial in April 2018 that James had sexually assaulted her.
