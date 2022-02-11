As the wind makes its way over the Great Lakes, it creates beautiful ice formations along the shoreline.
Many people venture out to take pictures and to explore the ice. However, Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke recommends people are better off looking for a good view from the beach, and to stay off the dangerous ice.
“The shoreline icepack and ice shelves that form are beautiful to look at, but dangerous for climbing,” Hawke said. “It is very difficult to lift an injured person on the lake side back over the ice pack to the shore side.”
Not to mention the chilly water below the ice dips to as low as 32 degrees during the month of February.
“No ice on Lake Michigan is safe ice,” Hawke said. “Don’t walk on Lake Michigan ice or ice that forms on the Grand River.”
The river ice is unsafe because the currents underneath prevent the ice from forming at a uniform thickness. Waves coming in off Lake Michigan tend to break up the ice.
Dave Benjamin, executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a nonprofit that focuses on safety around open water, told Michigan Radio for a recent story on its website that people need be cautious when visiting the Great Lakes during winter.
“What we have is a gradual buildup of shelf ice on the shoreline," he explained. "So, the lake will freeze over, or at least the water along the shoreline may freeze over, and then we get wind and waves that will break it up and wash it up on to the shore. And as that water washes up, it kind of builds up in layers, almost like in waves. And what can happen is we have moving water under this ice formation and also the way it’s forming gradually with the spraying of the waves and building up, when you go to the beach, you may not know where the beach ends and the water begins.”
This can be dangerous, Benjamin said, as you might think you’re walking on solid ground when actually you’re out over the water.
"Due to the layered nature of shelf ice, even if you’re out over 4 feet of water, if you were to fall through a thin spot in the ice, you could find yourself trapped in an ice cavern," Michigan Radio reports. "This is dangerous because, although you may not be fully submerged in the water, you’re unable to get out because the walls of the cavern are ice, meaning they’re incredibly slick and impossible to climb."
Should you see someone fall through the ice, experts say you should not go after them. Instead, call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.