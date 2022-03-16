An unborn child died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Holland early Wednesday morning.
According to Capt. Robert Buursma of the Holland Department of Public Safety, an officer witnessed a 2018 Nissan Versa parked illegally at around 3 a.m. along the 100 block of East 15th Street. The officer approached the vehicle with the intention of issuing a parking ticket when he noticed the vehicle was occupied.
The officer noted the ignition lock cylinder was damaged and the license plate was improper, as it was registered to a Chevrolet vehicle.
Police then asked the occupant to exit the vehicle; instead, the driver sped away from the scene. Officers pursued the vehicle, which extinguished its headlights and ran several stop signs, forcing officers to end the pursuit. It was learned the vehicle had been stolen out of Kalamazoo.
Shortly after 8 a.m., another Holland police officer in a marked cruiser spotted the same Versa traveling west on 15th Street. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, running several stop signs before colliding with a 2011 Dodge Caravan, which was northbound on River Street.
The three occupants of the suspect vehicle were injured in the crash.
The driver, a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man, was transported to Holland Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. Upon release, he was arrested and transported to the Ottawa County Jail. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
The front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old Holland girl, suffered serious injuries. She was pregnant, and the unborn child died as a result of the crash, police said.
A 16-year-old Holland girl was a rear-seat passenger and was also transported to Holland Hospital.
The driver of the Caravan, a 35-year-old Fennville man, was not injured.
