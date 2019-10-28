Storage building burns at Standard Sand property

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A 30-by-60-foot pole barn burned to the ground Sunday night at Standard Sand, 14201 Lakeshore Ave.
Grand Haven Township firefighters responded to the scene at 8:47 p.m. Fire Chief Tom Gerencer said the barn is in a secluded area, not easily seen from the road.
A passerby saw the flames, but the building was basically gone before firefighters arrived. Still, firefighters remained on the scene for a couple of hours Sunday night.
At 4:24 p.m. Monday, firefighters returned to the scene on a rekindle, but Gerencer said that was nothing more than some smoldering wood under the metal sheeting.
A damage estimate was not available.
