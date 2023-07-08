HOLLAND — The homeowner who hosted the Fourth of July party near Holland where a fireworks celebration turned deadly is sharing his side of what happened.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. on July 3 at a home in the 1700 block of Main Street in Park Township.
Homeowner Rick Monetza says he hosted the annual celebration with about 50 people enjoying fireworks, a cookout, and yard games.
"We were doing our fireworks on the road and one of the neighbors had a cannon," he said. "The whole thing just blew right up, so shrapnel all over, there's like nine people in the hospital."
Monetza says he didn't even realize his neighbor — whom he says he has only met a couple of times — was there. Monetza said he had his back turned and was walking up to his barn when the cannon exploded.
"It was bad," said Monetza. "Bad, bad."
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed the explosion that killed a Holland woman was not caused by a commercial firework.
"You saw a big flash and people were just going down on the ground, one girl died over here," Monetza said.
Monetza said the cannon brought by his neighbor was supposedly made by his neighbor's grandfather and was packed with gunpowder and used to make a "big boom."
The sheriff's office has identified the woman who died as 41-year-old Jana Daniels, of Holland. Monetza told WZZM-TV that she leaves behind a 9-year-old boy.
Grand Rapids Public Schools says Daniels worked as a physical education teacher at Burton, Stocking and Palmer elementary schools.
"We are devastated to learn of this loss during the holiday celebrations," the district said in a statement. "Our hearts are with all of those who have been impacted by this incident."
The medical examiner ruled Daniels died from a cardiac laceration due to a shrapnel injury and her death was ruled accidental.
Nine other victims sustained injuries from the explosion and as of July 5, five of the victims had been treated and released from a hospital.
Monetza said his 30-year-old son remains hospitalized after being hit in his head and his left leg with shrapnel.
The sheriff's office says that the explosion sent shrapnel and metal pieces into the air, hitting people, cars and homes.
Monetza said the explosion blew a big hole in the door of his neighbor's truck and blew off his driver's side wheel.
"He's got holes in his barn over there," he said.
The incident put a damper on Monetza's desire to continue his annual Fourth of July celebration in future years.
"I think we're all done, after seeing that girl dead on my grass, I mean that's something you don't see every day," Monetza said.
He added he has struggled to get any sleep since the incident.
"It could have been a lot worse because we had both 50 people there," Monetza said. "Just a terrible accident, terrible."
This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.
