Three units at the Historic Piano Factory Condos in downtown Grand Haven filled with smoke during a fire Saturday night.
Preliminary investigation by the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety indicated a "faulty water heater," said Director of Public Safety Jeff Hawke, but the complete cause of the fire is still under investigation.
