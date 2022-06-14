State Conversation Officer Robert Slick smiles in front of his truck, which he says can go “most places” off-road. As needed, the DNR has an off-road vehicle they use, which Slick displayed for families to check out at Monday’s “Touch a Truck” event.
Brett Schmidt, an electrical line worker with the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power, smiles as 6-year-old Victoria Breimayer honks the horn of his truck.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
Dylan Howe, 5; Cora Dahlman, 5; and Franky Dahlman, 2, smile inside of a John Deere tractor at this year’s “Touch a Truck” event hosted by the Loutit District Library in Grand Haven.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Kyle Gomer, 6, of Grand Haven, checks out the passenger side of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety’s Fire Engine 922 during Monday’s “Touch a Truck” event at Loutit District Library.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
A woman looks on at a loved one as they tour the Lakeshore Trolley during the “Touch a Truck” event Monday at Loutit District Library.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
State Conversation Officer Robert Slick smiles in front of his truck, which he says can go “most places” off-road. As needed, the DNR has an off-road vehicle they use, which Slick displayed for families to check out at Monday’s “Touch a Truck” event.
About 500 people, mostly children, came out to the annual “Touch a Truck” event at the Grand Haven public library Monday morning to check out various first-responder vehicles, like fire trucks, a police motorcycle and a Michigan Department of Natural Resources off-road vehicle.
A couple of preschool classes walked over to check out the event as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.