The Spring Lake Township Board has approved the nearly $1 million purchase of a new fire truck for its fire department, with delivery not expected until 2024.
“This was a judgment based on the knowledge knowing it could still be a couple years,” Spring Lake Fire Chief John Stalzer said.
The township fire department currently has three fire trucks. Stalzer said the one scheduled for replacement is more than 20 years old.
“It’s performed well over the years,” he said. “... We do extend them out as long as we can.”
The new truck will replace engine 1722 and will have newer features, electronic components and LED lighting, Stalzer said, and is fitted for better efficiency for both medical and fire calls.
“It’s designed with the capability of carrying the equipment for medical emergencies,” he said. “We planned it (for) the possibility of carrying advanced life support equipment (in the future).”
The fire station is not yet certified for advanced life support non-transport, but is working toward achieving that level of response, the chief said.
The new fire engine from vehicle company Rosenbauer will cost the township $929,126, and was evaluated by a committee, Stalzer said, before being brought to the Township Board for approval.
“I’m very proud of our department for the planning of this vehicle and the long-range view our community takes for the capital and the budgeting necessary for this, and that it gives us the advantage of being able to plan this out,” Stalzer said. “I feel that this vehicle really sets us up … 20-25 years. Even though it’s an expensive vehicle, it’ll be around for many years to come.”
