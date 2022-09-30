Washington Crash

Traffic is slowed along Beacon Boulevard due to a crash just south of Washington Avenue on Friday. 

 Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker

Traffic is slowed on both northbound and southbound Beacon Boulevard between Washington and Franklin due to an injury crash. 

It's unclear at this time the extent of the injuries. We'll provide more information as it becomes available. 

