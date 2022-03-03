A pickup truck crashed through the glass near the north entrance to the Grand Haven-area Meijer store early Thursday afternoon.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a 62-year-old Grand Haven man was backing out of a parking spot near the grocery-side entrance to the building when he accidentally hit the accelerator and slammed into the building.
