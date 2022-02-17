HOLLAND TWP. — Two young children died and a third is in critical condition in a crash that left an SUV upside down in a Holland-area pond Thursday afternoon.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a white SUV had been traveling west on James Street when it veered off the south side of the road, hit a curb and rolled over into a pond.
The driver, a 30-year-old Holland Township woman, was able to exit the vehicle on her own. Police responding found three children still stuck in the SUV.
Multiple deputies and members of the Holland Township Fire Department entered the water in an attempt to free the children from the vehicle.
Emergency crews used wenches on the front of fire trucks to stabilize the SUV. The children were eventually removed from the vehicle and transported to area hospitals, where two of them were pronounced dead.
Police said all of the children — ages, 1, 3 and 4 — were secured in child safety seats at the time of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
