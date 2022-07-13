FERRYSBURG — A 16-year-old boy from Norton Shores drowned Wednesday evening at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg; a short time earlier, a 60-year-old Coopersville man drowned in the Grand River near Grand Isle Marina.
The victim in the Lake Michigan drowning, who remains unnamed, was swimming with a group of friends from a Norton Shores church group when a rip current pulled him out of the swimming area and further into the lake, according to Lt. Eric Westveer with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
"He began struggling," Westveer said. "He called for help. Bystanders attempted to get to him in time and were unable to get to him before he went underwater."
Rescue units were on scene in about three minutes, Westveer said, and Ferrysburg firefighters found the boy's body in the water about 35 minutes later.
"We did attempt lifesaving measures which were unsuccessful," Westveer said.
While the water rescue was underway, friends and family members sat at the shore with a group of police officers. Many bystanders stood at the top of the beach watching until police closed off the beach while the body was recovered.
"It looks like an accident because of the water conditions," Westveer said. "We could see active riptides in the water in the specific area that the teen went down. Waves, when we got here, were about 2 to 2 1/2 feet."
Westveer said the northwest winds cause the riptides, and that's when police see more water rescues.
"Regardless of whether it's considered a low swim risk or high, just understand that there's always hidden dangers in the Great Lakes, especially Lake Michigan," Westveer said. "Riptides, unless you know exactly what they look like, they're hard to identify and they can be extremely dangerous."
A sign posted at the Ottawa County park, which does not use a flag system, said the water Wednesday was a "low swim risk."
A U.S. Coast Guard vessel was seen out in the lake, searching for the boy. Spring Lake Fire/Rescue and Life EMS were also on the scene.
Earlier in the evening, the body of a man in his 60s from Coopersville was discovered by the Ottawa County Sheriff's marine patrol boat, which had just finished a vessel check in the Grand River near the Grand Isle Marina.
"At that point we retrieved the body," Westveer said. "The investigation leads us to believe that the subject fell off his personal boat, which was slipped at Grand Isle Marina. ... We believe it was an accidental drowning."
That incident remains under investigation. The man was identified and family has been notified.
