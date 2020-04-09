Two men were injured Wednesday night when their all terrain vehicle slid and rolled down an embankment in the area of Comstock Street and Eighth Avenue in Wright Township.
The driver, a 54-year-old Marne man, was in stable condition after the 9:24 p.m. crash, according to Sgt. Ryan DeVries of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The passenger, a 55-year-old Stanwood man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
