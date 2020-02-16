Two fishermen were rescued after falling through the ice on Spring Lake near Pomona Park in Fruitport at around noon on Sunday, according to Fruitport Township Police.

“The second male had gone to the aid of the initial victim when he too became trapped,” police said.

