Fruitport and Norton Shores firefighters rescue an ice fishermen early Sunday afternoon just offshore of Pomona Park in Fruitport. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment for cold water exposure.
Firefighters work to rescue one of the two ice fishermen who broke through the ice into Spring Lake on Sunday.
Courtesy photo/Scott Machowski
Two fishermen were rescued after falling through the ice just off the boat launch area at Pomona Park in Fruitport on Sunday.
Courtesy photo/Scott Machowski
