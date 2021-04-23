GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Two people were injured in a three-car crash on U.S. 31 and Comstock Street on Friday morning.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Ram truck was southbound on U.S. 31 when it struck another vehicle — a 2018 BMW — from behind. The BMW was forced into the side of a 2006 Ford F-250, which was stopped in the southbound lane waiting to turn east onto Comstock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.