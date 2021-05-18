UPDATE 10:20 a.m.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team located the body of a man who reportedly jumped off the end of the pier shortly before 3 a.m. today (Tuesday).
The man is from out of state and is 58 years old, according to Lt. Lee Adams of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
His body was transported to Holland Hospital for an autopsy.
His name is not being released out of respect for the family, Adams said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Original Story:
The end of Grand Haven's south pier is closed as emergency officials search for a man who reportedly jumped off the end of the pier early Tuesday morning.
A pair of fishermen reported seeing a man jump off the pier sometime around 2:45 a.m., according to Lt. Lee Adams of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the search with an underwater camera, and divers are expected to join the search soon.
Adams said his department had no report of anyone missing as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
