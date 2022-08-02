Update: M-45 has reopened following a crash involving a dump truck, which left asphalt spilled across the road.
Original Story:
ROBINSON TWP. — M-45 (Lake Michigan Drive) is currently closed at 104th Avenue, near the Embassy Bar and Grill, due to a crash involving a dump truck.
The dump truck tipped over and came to rest on the south shoulder of M-45, and spilled its load of asphalt across the highway.
Officials on the scene said it could take a considerable amount of time to clear the asphalt from the road.
The driver of the dump truck did not appear to be injured. The condition of the driver of the second vehicle is unknown at this time.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
