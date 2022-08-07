(Update: 2:22 p.m. Monday) — Police have identified the body that was recovered from Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park on Sunday.
The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as 21-year-old Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.
(Update: 6:05 p.m. Sunday) — Rescue crews have located the body of a swimmer who went missing at Grand Haven State Park on Sunday afternoon.
According to a press release by Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, the missing swimmer was a 21-year-old man.
Police confirmed the body was located by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter. The victim's name was not released at this time. Members of the victim's family were on the beach and were being cared for by emergency responders.
A red flag was flying at Grand Haven State Park on Sunday. Capt. Lee Adams from the GHDPS said the conditions were extremely dangerous.
"Even rescuers trained in this water were having a hard time with the rip current," Adams said.
Crews from the Coast Guard, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue and Grand Haven Department of Public Safety participated in the search, along with many beachgoers who formed human chains and swept through the surf.
Adams said crews in the Coast Guard helicopter could see the victim's body in the surf, and directed searchers in the water.
"Fortunately, we had some clear water, and they were able to locate the victim in the water," Adams said. "They were trying to direct us into the area, because it was sporadic when they could see him."
The GHDPS press release said the swimmer was swept from shore and carried out beyond the swim buoys shortly before 4 p.m.
Original Article
Emergency rescue crews are searching the waters at Grand Haven State Park for a missing swimmer Sunday afternoon.
Ottawa County Central Dispatch confirmed that emergency responders, including the U.S. Coast Guard, are searching the waters south of Grand Haven's south pier.
A beachgoer reports that several Coast Guard boats, as well as a Coast Guard helicopter, at the beach participating in the surf. Beachgoers have formed human chains and are currently wading through the surf.
A red flag is currently flying at the state park, which means extremely hazardous conditions. A second red flag, which is not flying Sunday, means access to the water is closed.
