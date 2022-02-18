Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Mostly cloudy with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 28F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Blustery with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.