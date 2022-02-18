Update (Friday, 8:45 a.m.) – The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reported that the third child involved in the rollover crash, a 1-year-old boy, has died. The child was listed as in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation by police.
Original Story
HOLLAND TWP. — Two young children died and a third is in critical condition in a crash that left an SUV upside down in a Holland-area pond Thursday afternoon.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a white SUV had been traveling west on James Street in Holland Township when it veered off the south side of the road, hit a curb and rolled over into a pond.
The driver, a 30-year-old Holland Township woman, was able to exit the vehicle on her own, police said.
Officers responding found three children still stuck in the SUV. Multiple deputies and members of the Holland Township Fire Department entered the water in an attempt to free the children from the vehicle.
Emergency crews used winches on the front of fire trucks to stabilize the SUV. The children were eventually removed from the vehicle and transported to area hospitals, where two of them were pronounced dead.
Police said all of the children – ages 1, 3 and 4 – were secured in child safety seats at the time of the crash.
The eastbound lanes of James Street between 112th and 120th avenues were closed for about two hours while emergency crews worked at the scene, The Holland Sentinel reported.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
