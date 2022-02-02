CROCKERY TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who perished in a fire in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The county's medical examiner positively identified the human remains found in the fire as Gordon Chittenden, 87, the sole resident of the home, which was located in the 15700 block of 138th Avenue in Crockery Township.
The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.
