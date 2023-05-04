fire bond 1

Grand Haven Township Fire / Rescue Chief Shawn Schrader stands in the department’s current garage.

 Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker

Grand Haven Township voters approved a bond that will fund a new fire station Tuesday.

According to the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office, a total of 4,826 votes were cast, with 2,673 of those votes supporting the bond (55.4%).

