A 27-year-old West Olive man died in a single-car crash on U.S. 31 near New Holland Street early Saturday morning.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the man, whose name was not released, was driving north on U.S. 31 in a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The vehicle left the road and rolled several times, according to Sgt. Ryan DeVries. The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m.
The man was the lone occupant of the vehicle. U.S. 31 DeVries said the highway was closed for several hours for investigation and crash cleanup.
