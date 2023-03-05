PORT SHELDON TWP. – A 35-year-old West Olive woman was hospitalized in “critical condition” after a single-vehicle crash on Butternut Drive north of VanBuren Street on Saturday.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was driving south on Butternut when she lost control of her vehicle. The car struck a tree, and the driver was trapped inside the car and had to be extricated by Port Sheldon Fire and Rescue. She was transported to Holland Hospital by AMR Ambulance in critical condition, police said.
The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. and Butternut Drive remained closed for several hours for crash reconstruction and cleanup.
