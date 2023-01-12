A 21-year-old Montague man was injured when he crashed his car into the back of a West Ottawa Public Schools bus on U.S. 31 in Olive Township on Thursday morning.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the bus was traveling south in the right lane of U.S. 31, and was slowing for a red light at Port Sheldon Street. As it slowed down, the bus was struck from behind by a small car that was also traveling south.
The impact wedged the car under the rear bumper of the bus.
Police say the bus driver stopped and immediately reported the crash; there were no students on the bus at the time and the bus driver was not injured.
The driver of the car was transported to an area hospital in stable condition for treatment of possible internal injuries, according to police.
The crash took place at around 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.