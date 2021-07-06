A woman died when her camper caught fire and burned at Drew's Country Campground early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters arrived at the campground, located at 12850 Ransom St. in Holland Township, at around 3:20 a.m. They found a camper trailer fully involved in flames, according to Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found a woman dead inside the camper. Her name has not yet been released.
Investigators are currently investigating to determine the cause of the fire. The Sheriff's Office is being aided in the investigation by Michigan State Police fire investigators.
Anyone with information regarding the fire should call the Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536, or visit mostips.com.
