Police have confirmed a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman has died from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred in Allendale Township on Friday night.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the woman’s name is being withheld at this time.
The crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. Friday on Fillmore Road west of 48th Avenue. The woman was driving west on Fillmore in a 2010 Hyundai when the vehicle weaved sporadically before leaving the road and striking a large metal pipe that was alongside the road.
The drive was pinned into the vehicle and had to be freed by Allendale Township firefighters. She was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in critical condition.
