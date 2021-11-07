OLIVE TWP. — A 26-year-old West Olive woman suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash that involved a semi trailer and a motorhome Sunday around 1 p.m.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was northbound on U.S. 31 near VanBuren Street in a Honda CRV when her vehicle went through the median and into the southbound lanes. Her vehicle was struck head-on by a semi trailer, which them careened into a motorhome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.