One driver was injured in a crash at 144th Avenue and Silverbrook Drive in Grand Haven Township on Tuesday morning.
A 68-year-old woman was driving a 2007 Nissan east on Silverbrook Drive when she stopped for the stop sign, then pulled out into the path of a 2006 Mazda, which was being driven by an 18-year-old woman, according to police.
