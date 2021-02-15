Several “young turkeys” were killed in a fire at a farm west of Coopersville on Monday morning.
Fire crews from several area fire departments were called to a turkey farm located at 15730 76th Ave. in Polkton Township at about 7 a.m. Multiple buildings on the property were on fire, according to initial reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.