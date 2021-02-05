One of the three remaining buildings scheduled to be taken down from the former Sims site came down around 9 a.m. Friday, signifying the first of multiple planned explosive demolitions to raze the Harbor Island coal plant.

The scrubber building, located in between the smokestack and the unit 3 boiler house, was the first building to come down. There was a three- and one-minute countdown before viewers along the waterfront near Waterfront Stadium saw the building come down, accompanied by a loud explosion.

