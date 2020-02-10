1 First reading approved for medical marijuana facilities

This map shows the buffer zones for medical marijuana facilities from schools, the library, state-licensed child care facilities, state-licensed substance use disorder programs, worship facilities and parks.

Five new land uses may soon be included in Grand Haven’s code of ordinances.

A first reading was approved in a 4-1 vote during the Grand Haven City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 3. Council member Dennis Scott was the lone no vote.

