Area voters gave the green light to improve two local area school districts during Tuesday's special election.
Fruitport Community Schools' $8 million bond proposal was approved, with voters in Muskegon and Ottawa counties combining to cast 1,747 'yes' votes to 1,318 'no' votes. Passing the bond proposal allows the district to remodel, furnish and equip school buildings, along with installing new technological equipment, purchase school buses and improve athletic fields.
