Two arrests for domestic violence were made over the weekend by the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
On Friday evening, officers responded to the 1800 block of Grand Avenue and arrested a 74-year-old Grand Haven man for allegedly "striking his wife in the face," according to a press release from GHDPS. The man was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail, pending court proceedings.
