Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced an extension on restrictions for in-person learning for high schools on Tuesday afternoon.
Several hours later, Grand Haven Area Public Schools followed suit when the board voted 6-1 in favor of extending remote learning for the remainder of its students until the end of the semester, Jan. 22.
The decision was made primarily due to the evolvement and statistics of the coronavirus spread within the Grand Haven community. According to Superintendent Andy Ingall, since Thanksgiving there have been 37 positive COVID-19 cases among district students. That total is 35 percent of the total number of cases (140) since the start of the school year.
The extension made by Whitmer and the Department of Michigan Health and Human Services restricts high schools, colleges and dine-in service restaurants and bars from allowing in-person thru Dec. 20.
“Every positive case when we are in school has a reaching impact,” said Ingall. “It’s a strong indicator that our preventive measures are working, but they certainly are not perfect.”
“I chose to keep my kids home for the first semester and have them learn virtually,” said community member and mother of two, Cia Segerlind. “Our kids really need stability. I took a step back professionally and it’s hard mentally, emotionally and financially. But I will say that it’s worth it to completely keep my loved ones safe and healthy.”
Young Fives teacher Mindy Jacobs expressed the difficulty in the classroom for her young children to stay within COVID-19 guidelines when they're in the classroom together.
“I have 20 students and it’s really hard to socially distance,” said Jacobs. “They need help with everything. Tying their shoes, holding their pencils and there’s no way to stay 6 feet apart. I ask them to wash their hands but I cannot constantly monitor if they do so or not. I know that teaching face to face with this age group is important. But the safety of the staff and teachers need to be taken into consideration.”
The safety and health of the community was arguably the most prominent topic of the night, but still the importance of in-person learning was highly stressed as well. GHHS junior Gavin Hubner, advocate of in-person learning since the summer, insisted that going back to school will teach students to control the virus.
“Being out of school incentives them to spread the virus,” said Hubner. “My brother is in sixth grade and goes to school for a half hour, is done by noon and then goes and plays Fortnite. The academics are suffering. These kids are not learning.”
Above all, Ingall stressed the concern for students, staff and the surrounding community in their mental health, as well as the effect of isolation.
“I’m certain that our staff, teachers and support staff will continue to work tirelessly to bring best possible learning across the district," Ingall said. “We believe in-person learning is going to be the best but we’re working hard with what we have virtually. When we’re together for seven hours, the engagement and all the magic are unmatched. The staff is committed and dedicated to support students and we are doing the best we can.”
A major concern for the cohesive unit of board members was the necessity to assist the district's special needs students in-person. For a parent of two children who are autistic, Andy Hicks and his family relies heavily on school services like motor development, speech therapy and occupational therapy, all of which are in-person.
“It’s how our kids learn to speak, learn to communicate and it’s very important to get that interaction,” said Hicks. “For us, we strongly prefer that there are self-contained classrooms for kids with autism and special disabilities.”
Elementary teacher Andrea Teichma, she desires to be teaching in-person but the reality of the situation ends with safety.
“Eight days is nothing in the grand scheme of things,” she said. “Going into the year my motto was ‘as long as we can, safely’. The students are in a groove and continue to work great virtually. I would love to see the district commit to staying home until after the New Year.”
As Teichma voiced her opinion, like all other community members, understands both sides and has no envy as no matter what the outcome is, families will be upset.
“We’ve heard lots of suggestions,” said board president John Siemion. “We are listening in here. But we have to do what’s best for our kids, for our staff in here so that we can get a handle on this pandemic.”
Ingall fears that based on recent data in the area, opening schools up right now may be exposing students and staff. Contradicting his previous stance in last week’s meeting, Ingall now concurred with board members that remote learning is his most prudent decision.
On his final action as a member of the district's board of education, James O’Neal was the lone member to vote for the resumption of in-person learning.
“I believe that our schools can be the safest place for our kids,” said O’Neal, who did not run for re-election this year. "We need to look at all aspects and eight days could be huge for interaction. I’m going to vote for every option of face-to-face learning. I’m going to vote face to face on everything.”
As far as the end-of-semester examinations, the proposal is to proceed remotely with alternate performance assessments potentially turned in in-person.
