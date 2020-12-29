With the recent order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services permitting high schools to return to in-person learning on Dec. 18, Grand Haven Area Public Schools will revisit their most recent decision regarding the extension of remote learning thru Jan. 25 at tonight’s special school board meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m.
This meeting is in response to the decrease in COVID-19 cases in the district since the beginning of December. The anticipation was a predicted holiday surge, along with an expectation that MDHHS would require high schools to learn remotely through the early part of the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.