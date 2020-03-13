Grand Haven Christian School announced the students on the second trimester honor roll. Students who average an A- or better earn a spot on the Gold honor roll, while those who receive a B- or better in every subject make the Silver honor roll.
ALERT
Latest News
- Grand Haven weekend forecast
- Community Calendar 3-13
- GHCS announces honor roll
- Gov. Whitmer closes all Michigan schools amid COVID-19 scare
- Ten more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Michigan
- Coronavirus, cold or the flu? Here’s how to tell the difference
- Find COVID-19 updates free for all users at ghtrib.com
- Second-half surge sees Lakers past Montague
Most Popular
Articles
- Two hurt in Grand Haven Township stabbing
- Body found in Grand River by search party looking for Hunter Klompstra
- Former city employee jailed for embezzling
- Grand Haven psychologist charged with sexual misconduct
- 'One of the great role models in our community'
- Ten more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Michigan
- Found body identified as missing Coopersville teen
- Former Spring Lake man charged in Grand Haven Township stabbing
- Ottawa County residents being tested for COVID-19
- Hope College monitoring student for coronavirus
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- End of an era (3)
- The world needs you, so it's time to grow up (3)
- Your Views (3)
- 'He had a heart of love and kindness' (2)
- Some words on Christian socialism (2)
- A firsthand sighting of democracy in action (2)
- The hypocrisy of college sports (1)
- Opinions should be well-informed (1)
- Paid parking a hot topic during Monday meeting (1)
- A teacher union fact check on school choice (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.