A warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Grand Haven remains in effect until early Thursday morning.
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 60. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.