Grand Haven forecast

Today
Isolated snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 26. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 17. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Wednesday Night
A chance of snow after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 30.
Thursday
A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 37.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain and snow before 3 a.m., then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 32.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39.
Friday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.