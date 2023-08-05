Rob, I’ve seen work being done on the railroad bridge that spans the Grand River. Can you give us the history of that bridge?
The bridge, known as a swing-bridge, was built by the McClintic and Marshall Construction Co. around 1908 for the Detroit, Grand Haven and Milwaukee Railways. The exact construction date is not known, but it has riveted connections which would indicate the early 20th century or later. Most historians agree that it was built close to 1900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.