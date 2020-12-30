Grand Valley State University researchers are using testing methods to detect genetic COVID-19 markers in wastewater to identify potential outbreaks and urge area residents to get tested.
The study, funded by the State Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, helps identify possible COVID-19 outbreaks a week in advance, as it can be detected in wastewater earlier than symptoms typically appear. GVSU started testing in mid-November.
According to preliminary results from Dec. 17, Spring Lake showed a higher infection rate due to the measurements of virus gene copies per 100 mls of wastewater. Waters were tested in Grand Haven and Spring Lake at three different locations on three days in November.
As the month went on, virus gene copies per 100 mls of wastewater increased, meaning that more and more people were infected in that area over time. This data will be paired with data from the state’s health department to complete the study.
“This testing allows us to develop a baseline and provide data to health departments around the state,” Professor of Water Resources and Principal Investigator Rick Rediske said. “It could help us tell if an outbreak is coming before cases are reported.”
They are using digital droplet Polymerase Chain Reaction – or ddPCR testing – to extract water samples and break it up to find and sort virus markers. This is a “state-of-the-art” method, according to Rediske.
“What experts have seen so far is an uptick in virus markers in wastewater before reported outbreaks,” Rediske said. “This serves as an early warning system. We can target sensitive areas, like GVSU housing units that have higher population densities than other areas of Ottawa County.”
The data collected is also being shared with the Center for Disease Control to be evaluated by top scientists, according to GVSU University Communications.
