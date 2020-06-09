PARK TWP. — More than 1,300 free COVID-19 tests were administered in Ottawa County during a mass testing event coordinated by the Michigan National Guard, according to an official at the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.
The National Guard set up the testing site at West Ottawa High School, June 6-7, as part of a push for expanded testing in Michigan.
The local health department’s public information officer, Kristina Wieghmink, said Monday that positive tests results will likely be reported later this week.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 18,000 diagnostic COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ottawa County since the start of the pandemic in March through Sunday.
The testing location was selected as a part of the county’s effort to increase access to testing for its Latino and Hispanic population. Nearly 40 percent of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa County are among Latino and Hispanic residents, even though 2019 census data estimates only 10 percent of the county’s residents are Hispanic or Latino.
“Our data is showing that we have a disproportionate share of our community members from the Hispanic population that are testing positive for COVID-19, and so today provides an opportunity to test, to educate and to just offer access to testing,” Ottawa County health officer Lisa Stefanovsky said during the testing event Saturday.
Stefanovsky said this was the first community screening in Ottawa County during which anybody could get a test, with or without symptoms, for any reason.
The health department hopes the mass testing event will reveal more information about the spread of COVID-19 in the community, especially among people not experiencing symptoms.
As additional retail businesses can open across the state, Wieghmink said county residents should still practice health safety measures when out in public.
“Public health officials are reminding people to please continue practicing disease prevention such as frequently washing hands, wearing a face covering in public and maintaining at least 6 feet from people outside of your households,” she said. “This is especially crucial as more and more businesses are opening up in the region and there is an increased risk of person-to-person spread.”
