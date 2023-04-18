Alzheimer’s disease causes changes in memory, thinking and behavior that are not normal aging. Knowing the difference between Alzheimer’s and normal aging is important to everyone and key to early detection and treatment.
On Thursday, April 27 from 2-3 p.m., St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish, 920 Fulton St. in Grand Haven, will present a seminar, “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.”
