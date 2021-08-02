LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working with local public health departments on an investigation of cases of COVID-19 associated with the Muskegon Bike Time event, July 15-18.
At least 16 cases of COVID-19 have been identified among this year’s attendees and their contacts, including people who were at the event while they were infectious, according to a news release from the state health department. If you attended Muskegon Bike Time, you may have been exposed to the virus.
“We continue to see outbreaks of COVID-19 in Michigan, including outbreaks involving the more transmissible Delta variant,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “Attendees at Bike Time may have been exposed and are urged to get tested based on CDC’s latest guidelines. Our best protection against the virus is the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. I urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Testing sites are available across the state, many of them offering free COVID-19 testing. Visit Michigan.gov/coronavirustest to find a testing site near you.
According to recent CDC guidance, fully vaccinated individuals who have been around someone who has COVID-19 should get tested 3-5 days after exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms. They should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until receiving a negative test result. Those who test positive should isolate for 10 days.
People with COVID-19 may be asymptomatic or have a wide range of symptoms — from mild to severe illness. Symptoms generally appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
Individuals experiencing severe symptoms such as trouble breathing, chest pain, inability to wake or stay awake, or pale or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds should seek emergency care immediately.
For more information about COVID-19 in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.