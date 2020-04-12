While confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise throughout Michigan — with 645 new cases and 95 deaths announced Sunday — the virus has yet to wreak havoc on Ottawa County.
Two additional cases were announced over the weekend, one each Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases countywide to 67.
Of those, 22 people have been hospitalized because of their symptoms.
Michigan as a state has 24,638 confirmed cases and 1,487 deaths attributed to the coronavirus as of Sunday, April 12.
Statewide information is available online at michigan.gov/coronavirus, while Ottawa County has an interactive coronavirus dashboard that can be found at miottawa.org/heath/OCHD/coronavirus.
