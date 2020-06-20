The Ottawa County Department of Public Health’s 2020 Behavioral Risk Factor Survey is underway.

LIFE-EDU-VAPING-SENSORS-DMT

The Ottawa County’s Behavioral Risk Factor Survey is conducted every three years.

The survey is conducted every three years to provide a snapshot of general health, preventative behaviors and risk behaviors among adults in the county.

(1) comment

Vladtheimp
Vladtheimp

Will the Behavioral Risk study whether children confine their parents to a nursing home?

Will the Behavioral Risk Study analyze gyms vs barbershops vs restaurants?

Will the Behavioral Risk Study analyze Ottawa County Residents protesting in GR?

Will the Behavioral Risk study analyze the risks of being unemployed for no reason; confined to your homes (especially those who are confined to small residences)?

Will the Behavioral Risk study domestic violence and child abuse occasioned by Wretchen's Orders?

Of course not - this is Government Bull

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.