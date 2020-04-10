The second death in Ottawa County due to COVID-19 was reported Friday evening by the county's health department.
A man in his late 70s with underlying health conditions died Friday.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported the first COVID-19 death in the county on Wednesday. A woman also in her late 70s with underlying health conditions died that day, health officials said.
The county has a total of 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the local health department said Friday.
There are two areas of concentrated cases in the county: The 49426 ZIP code, which is the Hudsonville/Jamestown Township area, has 14 cases, as of Friday. The Holland north-side 49424 ZIP code has 12 cases, as of Friday.
Also in its daily report on Friday, the county health department "strongly recommends" that churches and places of worship do not hold drive-up services, and that church members comply with the governor's Stay Home, Stay Safe order this Easter Sunday, and while the temporary requirement "to suspend activities that are not necessary to sustain or protect life" executive order is in place.
