Dr. Haney Assaad, an internist and vice president of medical affairs for the North Ottawa Community Health System, answers some common questions being circulated on social media about the coronavirus.
Q: Is ibuprofen bad for people with COVID-19 symptoms? Why or why not?
A: There is no good scientific evidence to support this claim from France, which contends that ibuprofen may worsen COVID-19. If a patient has been prescribed ibuprofen for a specific non-COVID-10-related condition, like arthritis, then they should keep taking per their physician’s recommendation. In all other instances, out of an abundance of caution, Tylenol or acetaminophen are safe, proven alternatives to lessen pain and reduce fever.
Q: Do homemade hand sanitizers work? Do they expire?
A: Homemade hand sanitizers can work if they contain at least 60 percent alcohol. And they do expire, because the active ingredient, alcohol, can evaporate over time, lessening its effectiveness. The FDA-regulates hand sanitizers that are mass produced for this reason, and the expiration is a few years after it’s made. The best way to protect yourself is to use plain old soap and water to wash your hands vigorously for at least 20 seconds, and often.
Q: Should we be wearing a mask when we go out? Will it protect us?
A: If you are likely to be in close contact with someone infected, a mask will reduce the risk of the disease being passed on. Certainly if you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, or have been diagnosed, wearing a mask is important to protect others. The best advice is to stay home and use appropriate social distancing.
Q: How cautious do we need to be with groceries?
A: According to the CDC, there is no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 associated with food. But it’s still advisable to throw out disposable bags, wipe down your counters and wash your hands to be safe. Most experts agree that jars and plastic containers are not a big risk for contamination.
Q: What about boxes from Amazon, etc. Or mail?
A: The CDC doesn’t recommend that people disinfect packages. After reviewing previous coronaviruses, the CDC found that there is low risk of it spreading from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks in ambient temperatures. But, if you’re worried, leave it on your front porch or in your garage for a day or two, and then bring it inside to unpack.
Q: Some people are saying that when you come home, you should change your clothes and take a shower. Is that necessary?
A: The first thing you should do when you get home is wash your hands with soap and water, thoroughly, and for at least 20 seconds. Do that before you do anything else. If you have been in close contact with someone infected, washing your clothes and showering would be a good idea.
Q: What about shoes? Do we need to do something with them?
A: Again, if you’ve been in in close contact with someone infected, take extra precautions to disinfect/launder any clothes or outerwear. Shoes, as a rule, are not near the nose and face.
Q: The gas pump? Door handles?
A: The best way to protect yourself is to carry hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol and use that immediately after touching public surfaces. And remember to avoid touching your face until you can thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water.
Q: Other than staying home, what can we do to help the medical community?
A: Taking social distancing very seriously is the most important thing the community can do to help us, so we can help those who really need us. We are very grateful for the outpouring of support with in-kind and financial donations. We are putting all of it to work, and will need more of that as we move into the peak of this illness in our community in the coming weeks. Please also keep us in your thoughts. We feel it, and it keeps us strong.
Q: Is it safe to get takeout food or have food delivered?
A: Again, there is no evidence of food being associated with the transmission of COVID-19. However, preparing your own food, in your own home where you can control the environment, is always safest. But takeout is a good way to break monotony and support your local economy. If you order out, use a restaurant you are familiar with and trust, limit human contact when it’s delivered (socially distance), plate your food and immediately discard any packaging, and always wash your hands thoroughly before you eat.
