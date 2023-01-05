Living with Alzheimer’s disease is like traveling in a foreign land without a map and unable to communicate. Caregivers and family members need a map to navigate this ever-changing disease and skills to communicate with love and understanding.
The United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven, next month will be hosting a three-part series for caregivers presented by Susan Thorpe, an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer. Classes will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: Feb. 9, 16 and 23.
