It is hard to think of the COVID-19 pandemic as being anything other than negative. The one silver lining to emerge from the pandemic, however, is that for the past two years, the common cold and flu were practically nonexistent.
The reason, explains Trinity Health nurse and infection preventionist Heather Ruffin, has a lot to do with quarantining and masking measures that were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Now, with public health measures more relaxed, and life seemingly back to normal, U.S. hospitals are dealing with increased numbers of people becoming infected with respiratory syncyitial virus (RSV), influenza, enterovirus d68 and COVID-19.
Most people who contract anyone of these four illnesses will likely experience some sort of respiratory issue similar to that of a cold or flu. Those most at risk of getting sick are children age 18 and younger, with most cases happening under 5, and adults 65 and older.
In the case of RSV, most children in the past were typically exposed to it before they were 2 years old, and by adulthood would have developed some level of immunity to it.
“This year, with much of those precautions lifted, we are seeing a set of children that haven’t had any exposure to this (RSV) virus,” Ruffin said. “It just came back in a strong force.”
Most RSV cases tend to clear up in a week and aren’t that serious, Ruffin said.
“Where RSV becomes more of a problem for children is that it can cause bronchiolitis,” she said, “which is inflammation of the small airways in the lungs and pneumonia.”
Currently, Michigan is at the height of its cold and flu season, which typically begins in October and ends sometimes around February or March.
For Trinity Health, which doesn’t do pediatric care, the cases of RSV are currently on the decline. Ruffin said they are mostly dealing with influenza and COVID-19.
“What the concern with influenza right now is how fast the numbers are rising,” she said. “So, right now for us at Grand Haven, we are at a 34 percent (people at the hospital), whereas two weeks ago we were at 10 percent. Nationally, it is at 24.8 percent, so we are kind of right where the whole nation is.
“But we are at week 48 of the year and the numbers are higher nationally than they’ve been since 2010,” she added. “We have just seen huge numbers coming through and our numbers are going to be higher when we tally up this week.”
Ruffin gives the same prevention recommendations for all four of the illnesses, which include masking and staying home when you are sick, avoid touching your face, and handwashing. Handwashing, she said, is the best way way to prevent illness.
For parents of babies, Ruffin recommends not letting friends and relatives kiss them, since this is an easy way to spread disease.
